posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2024



Quoting: Nitrux 3.8 "db" Released Packed with Performance Boosts —

Over a month after its previous 3.7.1 release, the updated Nitrux 3.8, codenamed “dp,” is officially available for download.

It introduces important software updates, bug fixes, and improvements in performance and hardware support, making it an enticing option for Linux users looking for a modern and reliable experience.

The new release builds on Linux kernel 6.12 (Liquorix) and brings various updates and refinements to its components. Among the most notable are Firefox, now at version 133; the Nitrux Update Tool System, updated to version 2.1.9; and the MESA 3D Graphics Library, at version 24.2.8.