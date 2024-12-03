posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2024



Quoting: Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look - OMG! Ubuntu —

As the flagship desktop of Linux Mint, Cinnamon 6.4 will come preinstalled in Linux Mint 22.1 when it’s released at the end of December (though should beta testing reveal issues the date could slip into early 2025).

But this post isn’t about Linux Mint 22.1, but Cinnamon. Linux Mint may develop, maintain, and cheerlead the desktop but it can installed on nearly every Linux distribution out there, including Ubuntu (which also has an official Cinnamon flavour).

Regular readers of this blog will be familiar with the majority of the new features in Cinnamon 6.4 as I’ve written about them over the past few months.

A recap never hurts though, does it?