Security Lefttovers

This article concerns an Android app used as part of a proprietary two-factor authentication (2FA) system. Investigation of the app and 2FA protocol reveals some interesting design decisions.

Overview

The 2FA system is similar to well-known offerings such as Duo Security and Okta Verify. When a user initiates a request (e.g. log in request), a push notification is delivered to the 2FA device. The user can then approve or reject the request, and the outcome is directly transmitted to the server. Therefore, the 2FA system is an interactive online protocol requiring internet connectivity to function, rather than an offline protocol like TOTP or HOTP.

The developer of the 2FA system advertises that the system is superior to other 2FA protocols, due to the use of cryptographic features – described as a ‘signature’ – that enable the server to determine not only that the user has approved a request, but also to verify that the user has approved the specific details of that particular request. As we will see, there are some interesting hidden details behind this description.

QR code message signing

Like many similar 2FA apps, the app is initialised by the user scanning a QR code on their mobile device.