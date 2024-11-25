Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 25, 2024



Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Firefox 133 also brings two interesting changes for Android users, namely enablement of desktop mode browsing by default for large devices and the ability to handle text copied to the clipboard as sensitive content while browsing the web in the Private Browsing mode.

Read on