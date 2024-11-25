Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 25, 2024



Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.

Fwupd 2.0.2 also adds support for new devices, including ASUS ROG Ally and ROG Ally X, Google GID8 headset, j5create USB-C JCD373, Logitech Sight (as a standalone device), MNT Pocket Reform, Netprisma LCUR57 and FCUN69, Parade PS188, Quectel DFOTA devices, Raspberry Pi Pico, SteelSeries Nova 5, and Telink DFU-HID devices.

Read on