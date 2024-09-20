today's howtos
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Drain: How to Drain a Node in Kubernetes
Node draining is the process of safely evicting all pods from a Kubernetes node. This is typically done for maintenance tasks, scaling down the cluster, or decommissioning a node.
LinuxBuz ☛ DevOps vs AIOps: Explore Differences, Benefits, and Use Cases
The IT industry is evolving quickly due to technological advancements and growing concerns about cybercrime. Traditional practices are needed to manage complex IT infrastructure.
Vasudev Kamath: Note to Self: Enabling Unified Kernel Image on Debian
These steps may not work on your system if you are using the default Debian installation. This guide assumes that your system is using systemd-boot as the bootloader, which is explained in the post linked below.
- Install Debian from grml-liveboot
OSTechNix ☛ Install Fedora GNU/Linux 41 Workstation [Step-by-Step Guide]
This Step-by-Step guide will walk you through the steps to install Fedora GNU/Linux 41 Workstation Edition on your computer.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Linux Journal ☛ A Simple Guide to Data Visualization on Ubuntu for Beginners
Data visualization is not just an art form but a crucial tool in the modern data analyst's arsenal, offering a compelling way to present, explore, and understand large datasets. In the context of Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions, leveraging the power of data visualization tools can transform complex data into insightful, understandable visual narratives. This guide delves deep into the art and science of data visualization within Ubuntu, providing users with the knowledge to not only create but also optimize and innovate their data presentations.
A unified kernel image (UKI) is a single executable that can be booted directly from UEFI firmware or automatically sourced by bootloaders with little or no configuration. It combines a UEFI boot stub program like systemd-stub(7), a GNU/Linux kernel image, an initrd, and additional resources into a single UEFI PE file.