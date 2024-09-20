Releases: Pulsar 1.121, PipeWire 1.2.4, pg_stat_kcache 2.3.0, and More
-
Linuxiac ☛ Pulsar 1.121 Code Editor Released with CLI Improvements [Ed: Too tied up to Microsoft, still]
Pulsar 1.121, an open-source and cross-platform code editor, enhances CLI, adds GNU/Linux and macOS commands, and updates language support.
-
Linuxiac ☛ PipeWire 1.2.4 Rolls Out with Key Bug Fixes
PipeWire 1.2.4 multimedia framework update is out now, fixing crashes, enhancing device scanning with systemd-logind, and more.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_stat_kcache 2.3.0 is out!
The PoWA team is pleased to announce the release of the version 2.3.0 ofpg_stat_kcache, an extension that gathers statistics about real reads and writes done by the filesystem layer and CPU usage.
-
Linux Links ☛ scikit-image – collection of algorithms for image processing
scikit-image is an image processing library implementing algorithms and utilities for use in research, education and industry applications.