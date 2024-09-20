Canonical as Pusher of Proprietary Software, Using Its Proprietary (a Proprietary Back End) Blob Distribution Platform
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi Web Browser is Now Available as a Snap [Ed: Proprietary software as carrier of spying, carried by Canonical's snap]
This closed-source, Chromium-based web browser has been available on Linux since its debut in 2015, providing an official DEB package for Ubuntu users (which adds an APT repo for ongoing updates).
XDA ☛ Installing Vivaldi on Linux just got a lot easier
With so many excellent Linux distributions out there, it's only natural that the community banded together to find a way to make installing apps across all of these distros a lot easier. Snap packages (or just "Snaps") are designed to run on as many distros as possible; just run them and you're good to go. We've seen companies adopt the Snap format for their apps over time, and now, Vivaldi has become the newest app to make the jump.
HowTo Geek ☛ Vivaldi Is Now Available as a Snap on Linux
Vivaldi announced it is now officially available as a Snap package for Linux users. This offers a simplified installation across a multitude of Linux distributions, and if you don't like Snap packages, you can just ignore it.
Snap packages are designed to make security and app distribution across many different Linux desktop and server more seamless. The benefits of using Vivaldi from Snap are seamless updates and cross-distribution compatibility. Vivaldi for Snap keeps all the hallmarks of the browser, including its customization options, tab management, built-in tracker blocker, and integrated services like Vivaldi Mail and Calendar.