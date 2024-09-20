Canonical as Pusher of Proprietary Software, Using Its Proprietary (a Proprietary Back End) Blob Distribution Platform

Vivaldi announced it is now officially available as a Snap package for Linux users. This offers a simplified installation across a multitude of Linux distributions, and if you don't like Snap packages, you can just ignore it.

Snap packages are designed to make security and app distribution across many different Linux desktop and server more seamless. The benefits of using Vivaldi from Snap are seamless updates and cross-distribution compatibility. Vivaldi for Snap keeps all the hallmarks of the browser, including its customization options, tab management, built-in tracker blocker, and integrated services like Vivaldi Mail and Calendar.