IBM quietly axing thousands of jobs, source says

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



IBM has been laying off a substantial number of employees this week and is trying to keep it quiet, our sources have said.

One IBM employee told The Register that IBM Cloud experienced "a massive layoff" in the past few days that affected thousands of people.

"Unlike traditional layoffs, this one was done in secret," the insider said. "My manager told me that they were required to sign an NDA not to talk about the specifics."

Multiple posts on layoff-focused message boards and corroborating accounts with other sources familiar with the IT giant's operations suggest the cuts are large.

Asked to confirm the layoffs, an IBM spokesperson told The Register, "Early this year, IBM disclosed a workforce rebalancing charge that would represent a very low single digit percentage of IBM’s global workforce, and we still expect to exit 2024 at roughly the same level of employment as we entered with."

