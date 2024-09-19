posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: What is open-source and how does it benefit you? | ZDNET —

For the longest time, open-source was nothing more than a buzzword rattling around the brains of technologists and fans of the Linux operating system. Flash forward a decade or so and open-source has become a sort of savior for businesses across the world. Without open-source, enterprise companies everywhere would struggle to deliver on most levels.

But what exactly does that have to do with you, the consumer? Quite a bit, actually. But it's not just about how open-source benefitting businesses trickling down to us.

Let's take a look at how you can benefit from open-source.