Linux 6.11

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2024



I'm once again on the road and not in my normal timezone, but it's Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out.

The last week was actually pretty quiet and calm, which is nice to see. The shortlog is below for anybody who wants to look at the details, but it really isn't very many patches, and the patches are all pretty small. Nothing in particular stands out - the biggest patch in here is for Hyper-V Confidential Computing documentation.

Anyway, with this, the merge window will obviously open tomorrow, and I already have 40+ pull requests pending. That said, exactly _because_ I'm on the road, it will probably be a fairly slow start to the merge window, since not only am I on my laptop, there's OSS Europe starting tomorrow and then the kernel maintainer summit on Tuesday. So if I don't get to your pull request immediately, please be patient.

But before that merge window activity, please do give the latest release a try!

Linus

