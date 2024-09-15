posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2024



Quoting: Niri 0.1.9 Unveils Enhanced Workspace and Window Management —

Niri, the innovative scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, has just released version 0.1.9, bringing a tons of changes, new features, and improvements.

For those unfamiliar, it is a new rising star in the tiling compositors’ field. It bets on Wayland and arranges windows in columns on an infinite strip extending to the right, ensuring that opening a new window never resizes existing ones. Now, let’s see what the new version has in store.