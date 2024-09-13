5 top Linux text editors that aren't vi or Emacs (and why they are my favorite)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Linux has always had text editors. Back in the early days, the infamous editor wars that pitted Emacs against vi and those on either side of the fence were fiercely loyal to their choice. Both of those text editors are not only very powerful but aren't exactly the user-friendly sort. Consider this: To save a file in vi, you have to hit Shift+: and then type wq (for write/quit) to save. Those types of keyboard shortcuts are necessary to function within vi and most users (especially those new to Linux) don't need the added confusion.

The modern text editor has become something quite different. It's no longer only for configuring Linux or writing code. Although text editors are still used for these tasks, they can also be used for note-taking, journals, and even writing a novel. Although I've never used a text editor to write a full-length book, I have used them for short stories and flash fiction.