Games: Steam Deck, Unity (Mono Trojan Horse), and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve puts two Steam Deck LCD models on sale for Steam's birthday
It's Steam's birthday? Wow, I forgot, did you? To celebrate a little bit, Valve are giving you the chance to give them even more money by picking up a cheap Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unity cancels the stupid Runtime Fee
After a complete disaster a while ago that saw many developers jump-ship, and cause a huge PR problem, Unity have now cancelled the Runtime Fee.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor gets Denuvo DRM removed, plus performance improvements
Good news for DRM haters. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor has been liberated as of the latest update which also thankfully continues improving the performance too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wizard of Legend 2 comes to Early Access on October 3
The original Wizard of Legend was absolutely brilliant when it came out, fun solo and great fun in co-op with the spell combinations and great action. So I expect good things from Wizard of Legend 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ With some really intense fights, action-adventure Veil of Shadows is out now
Veil of Shadows from Imponix Game Studio is out today, bringing with it an action-adventure with some gorgeous pixel-art. It has full Native Linux support and there's also a demo available.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ JRPG-inspired adventure with a puzzle-battle system 'Flowstone Saga' launches September 17
Impact Gameworks, developer of the popular and rather fantastic Tangledeep, have announced recently that their brand new game Flowstone Saga launches on September 17th. This unique blend of a 16-bit JRPG-inspired world with a puzzle-battle system really looks great, and it will have Native Linux support just like the first game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Looking to upgrade your Steam Deck? How about some fancy metal buttons
Deck Buttons have released a fresh set of fancy button upgrades for your Steam Deck, this time blending together real metal and high-quality resin for a really unique look.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hive Jump 2: Survivors is an addictive blend of Vampire Survivors and Brotato with a Jetpack
There may come a day where I get tired of survivor-like bullet hell shooters, but it's clearly not today. Hive Jump 2: Survivors just released and I've had a real blast with it. It was previously in Early Access, with the 1.0 release out now. Note: Key provided by ÜberStrategist.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Decky Loader 3.0 is out now for Steam Deck plugins on the latest Steam update
Many months in the making, the Decky Loader developers have released version 3.0 of their Steam Deck plugin system, which works with the big Steam Families update. So you'll need to update to continue using Decky Loader, as the 2.x series breaks on the new Steam Client update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Families has officially launched with a big Steam Client Update
Available now for Steam Desktop and Steam Deck, Valve has officially launched the new Steam Families system in a stable Steam Client Update. The system was in Beta since March.