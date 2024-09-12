LibreOffice 24.8.1 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 89 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.8.1 is here three weeks after the LibreOffice 24.8 release and addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, thus improving its overall stability and reliability of the open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.8.1 point release addresses a total of 89 bugs. The new release is available for download right from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions. If you have LibreOffice 24.8 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, you must wait until the 24.8.1 release arrives there to update your installations.