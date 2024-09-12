today's leftovers

Much of the early Rust code for the kernel has taken the form of reimplementations of existing drivers as a proof of concept. One project, though, is entirely new: the driver for Apple GPUs written by Asahi Lina. This driver has shipped with Asahi Linux for some time and, by many accounts, is stable, usable, and a shining example of how Rust can be used in a complex kernel subsystem. That driver remains outside of the mainline kernel, though, and merging currently looks like a distant prospect. The reasons for that state of affairs highlight some of the difficulties inherent in integrating a new language (and its associated development style) into the Linux kernel.

The direct rendering manager (DRM) subsystem is a complex beast, into which a driver for a specific GPU must fit. That subsystem is also written in C, of course, meaning that any graphics driver written in Rust will have to depend on a whole stack of abstractions that allow it to interface with the rest of the DRM code. So it is not surprising that the first posting of the Apple GPU driver in March 2023 consisted mostly of DRM-level abstractions, with a preliminary version of the driver posted almost as an afterthought at the end. Perhaps more surprising — and discouraging — is that this first posting was also the last.