posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024



Quoting: Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility —

Rescuezilla, a well-known tool for disk imaging and recovery that provides a user-friendly graphical interface for performing backups, restores, and clones of hard drives and partitions, recently released its latest version, 2.5.1. This version addresses several critical bugs and enhances compatibility with other backup systems.

The software has made several adjustments to enhance user experience and system stability in this update. Most notably, it has stopped running the ntfsfix --clear-dirty command on NTFS filesystems during backup and clone operations.

This is because the command, previously the only one that modified the source disk, was identified as a potential cause of critical errors, including the dreaded Blue Screen of Death on Windows systems emerging from hibernation.