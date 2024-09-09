Programming Leftovers and Free Software
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Setup C Programming Language Tools on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you start C Programming Language studying by practice on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The required tools are all fully free software namely GNU GCC and Geany. We also include a link to a collection of good lessons so you can learn it further at home. Last but not least, we also include this article with beneficial information and useful references for you programming lovers. We hope this will benefit everyone especially university students in Informatics and Computer Science. Finally let's try it out now and start learning!
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ A short history of AJAX and SSR
My journey in programming began over two decades ago, a time when JavaScript was a far cry from its current state, and developers were primarily focused on Microsoft Internet Explorer. One of my proudest achievements back then was writing a few lines of code that allowed users to add and remove table rows entirely on the client side. We called it DHTML. Many developers today have forgotten about it—or never knew it existed.
A few years later, AJAX emerged, revolutionizing the way we approached web development. The emergence of AJAX marked a significant shift in web development, transferring more logic from the server to the client, and this shift was not without reason.
Rlang ☛ JSON, NULL values and as_tibble
When working with data provided by common APIs you will almost always get in contact with JSON formatted data. Using R’s rjson::fromJSON will transform JSON to R’s lists. So far so good. Converting those lists to tibble using tibble::as_tibble will fail when the JSON (and therefor the list) contains NULL values. So you havve to replace them before building the tibble.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ No Connection with Raku - Arne Sommer
The challenge describes a directed graph, without naming it as such. See e.g. my Seven Bridges to Raku article for a massive dose of graph stuff in Raku.
Education
The New Stack ☛ Steve Wozniak Reunites With the Historic Homebrew Computer Club
And Woz says when Apple went public, he gave tens of millions of his Apple stock to early Apple employees who’d come from the Homebrew Computer Club. “I just felt they deserved it as much as I did. Because that was really where all my inspiration came from.”
And he would also fly into computer clubs around the U.S., “because I wanted to tell them where Apple came from, where I came from: It was the Homebrew Computer Club.
Audiocasts/Shows
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 445 – EPSS with Jay Jacobs
Josh and Kurt talk to Jay Jacobs about Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS). EPSS is a new way to view vulnerabilities. It’s a metric for the likelyhood that a vulnerability will be exploited in the next 30 days.
