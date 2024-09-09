Programming Leftovers and Free Software

My journey in programming began over two decades ago, a time when JavaScript was a far cry from its current state, and developers were primarily focused on Microsoft Internet Explorer. One of my proudest achievements back then was writing a few lines of code that allowed users to add and remove table rows entirely on the client side. We called it DHTML. Many developers today have forgotten about it—or never knew it existed.

A few years later, AJAX emerged, revolutionizing the way we approached web development. The emergence of AJAX marked a significant shift in web development, transferring more logic from the server to the client, and this shift was not without reason.