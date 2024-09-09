Windows TCO: Critical Infrastructure and Banks
The Register UK ☛ Despite attacks, water security standards still a pipe dream
"Water is the only sector where we've seen three different countries attack water facilities in the United States," explained Neuberger.
The Russia and Iran-linked intrusions were attributed to hacktivists, as opposed to state-sponsored crews. Some threat intel teams have suggested the Russian military's notorious Sandworm group was behind cyberattacks on US and European water plants that, in at least one case, caused a tank to overflow.
Meanwhile, the feds have repeatedly blamed the Chinese government for the Volt Typhoon activity spotted on critical infrastructure systems – including water supplies.
Scoop News Group ☛ Major Iranian IT vendor paying large ransom to resolve recent cyberattack
An Iranian IT vendor that works with many of the nation’s top banks and some of its government entities suffered a severe cyberattack and is in the process of paying a ransom in installments, according to emails and blockchain data reviewed by CyberScoop, contrary to claims from the Iranian government that a hack never occurred.
Politico ☛ Iran pays millions in ransom to end massive cyberattack on banks, officials say
An Iranian firm paid at least $3 million in ransom last month to stop an anonymous group of hackers from releasing individual account data from as many as 20 domestic banks in what appears to be the worst cyberattack the country has seen, according to industry analysts and western officials briefed on the matter.