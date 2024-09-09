Windows TCO: Critical Infrastructure and Banks

"Water is the only sector where we've seen three different countries attack water facilities in the United States," explained Neuberger.

The Russia and Iran-linked intrusions were attributed to hacktivists, as opposed to state-sponsored crews. Some threat intel teams have suggested the Russian military's notorious Sandworm group was behind cyberattacks on US and European water plants that, in at least one case, caused a tank to overflow.

Meanwhile, the feds have repeatedly blamed the Chinese government for the Volt Typhoon activity spotted on critical infrastructure systems – including water supplies.