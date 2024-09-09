GNOME 47.rc released!

Hi,

GNOME 47.rc is available! Final release is very close now!

Important links:

Note this installer image includes an experimental version of the work to integrate systemd-sysupdate 43 in GNOME OS. This was a collaboration between the GNOME Foundation and Codethink 1 through the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) 4. You can see more details on this blog post series: part 1 24 and part 2 12; and here in discourse in this post 13.

Thanks to everyone involved and please give it a try!

Remember the installer image is meant to be installed in a virtual machine with EFI support (such as the GNOME Boxes version available on Flathub).

WARNING! This is beta quality software. This release is intended for GNOME developers and beta testers. For more information about the 47 release, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our schedule page 60.

Cheers,

Javier Jardón

GNOME Release Team

