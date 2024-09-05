posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Debian-based Q4OS 5.6 arrives with a desktop profiler and Calamares improvements —

Codenamed Aquarius, Q4OS 5 has been around since mid-2023 and will receive long-term support until at least June 2028. The latest update to this Linux distro is Q4OS 5.6, which is based on the Debian Bookworm 12.7 updates. It uses the Debian stable 6.1.0-25 kernel and also comes with quite a few security and bug fixes that all Debian users receive with the aforementioned updates. However, some Q4OS-exclusive changes are also in the cards.

The list of Q4OS-specific updates includes the following highlights...