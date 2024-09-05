posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Minimalist Linux distro Peropesis 2.7 comes with archive and ISO management tools —

With a name derived from "personal operating system," Peropesis is a minimalist Linux operating system that has no graphical interface, relying only on the command line to interact with the user. Considered by its creators a project still in its early stages of development, specifically in open beta, Peropesis has reached version 2.7 earlier today.

The new release works with 64-bit x86 processors and both BIOS and UEFI motherboards. It has about 282 MB in size and includes multiple software components, such as findutils, gc, grep, gzip, joe, mc, perl, openssl, rsync, tar, vim, and many others. The new programs that come with version 2.7 are the cpio archiver, Squashfs-tools, as well as xorriso. The latter is a tool that can be used to create, mount, and write ISO 9660 images with Rock Ridge extensions.