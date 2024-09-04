Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.3
Tor Browser 13.5.3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Semi-Annual Reminder to Learn and Hire for Web Standards
HTML5 logo printed in metal. If you have been reading my blog long enough (and really, why?) then you may recall I was making the same argument directly to web developers ten years ago (less than a year after the Web Standards Project declared itself successful with browsers):
"Learn the fundamentals. Learn HTML and CSS and how to best apply it. If it interests you enough to specialize, then be prepared to make your case when looking for a job."