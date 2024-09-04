Bebras Challenge 2024 and Raspberry Pi
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Join the UK Bebras Challenge 2024
The UK Bebras Challenge is back and open for entries from schools. This year’s challenge will be open for entries from 4–15 November.
-
CNX Software ☛ How to recover a “bricked” Raspberry Pi Pico 2 or other RP2350 board
In theory, it’s close to impossible to brick your Raspberry Pi Pico 2 or other RP2350 boards because the bootrom code (source code) is stored in the 32KB ROM of the microcontroller and is by definition “read-only memory”. But I managed to “brick” my Raspberry Pi Pico 2 the other day, and even a blinky sample would not run on the board.