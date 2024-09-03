Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 03, 2024



Audacity 3.6.2 is the second patch release of Audacity 3.6 adding a new “Legacy” effects section that contains the old Limiter, Compressor, and Classic Filters, moves the time track range to a single dialog, and reverts the behavior of selection change when importing an audio clip to the previous behavior.

As mentioned, this is mostly a bugfix release, addressing lots of issues like the disappearing pitch indicator on Linux when hitting double digits, missing zero line, a hang after undoing, envelope appearance for clips offset from 0, and broken track header UI when resizing channels in a stereo track.

Read on