GNU libffcall 2.5 is released
libffcall version 2.5 is released.
New in this release:
- Added support for the following platforms: (Previously, a build on these platforms failed.)
- loongarch64: Linux with lp64d ABI.
- riscv64: Linux with musl libc.
- hppa: Linux.
- powerpc: FreeBSD, NetBSD.
- powerpc64: FreeBSD.
- powerpc64le: FreeBSD.
- arm: Android.
- Fixed support for the following platforms: (Previously, a build on these platforms appeared to succeed but was buggy.)
- ia64: Linux.
- arm64: OpenBSD.
- Simplified the environmental requirements (the library no longer allocates a temporary file in /tmp) on the following platforms:
- Linux.
- macOS.
- FreeBSD 13 and newer.
- NetBSD 8 and newer.