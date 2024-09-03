Tauon Music Player Adds Native Support for PipeWire
Tauon music player (once known as Tauon Music Box) now offers native PipeWire audio playback on GNU/Linux — albeit experimental for the moment. Fans of this streamlined music player have asked for native PipeWire support for a while, and the app developers have been working on it accordingly. Now, keen to get it out there, the latest Tauon 7.8.1 release ships with native PipeWire support. Now, in case you’re wondering, Tauon already worked with PipeWire through the pipewire-pulse compatibility layer. This update doesn’t require that; Tauon can now interact directly with PipeWire, accessing and benefitting from all of its features.