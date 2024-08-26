posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024



Quoting: Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1-powered industrial SoM and dev board features dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more - CNX Software —

In terms of software, the company provides SDK featuring Linux 5.10, which includes u-boot, the kernel, and drivers in source code format which makes it easy to develop applications for the dev board. Moreover, the company also mentions there will be support for Debian and OpenWrt in the future. The documentation also includes pinout descriptions, certifications, and 3D STEP files of the MYC-LMA35 industrial SoM.

The Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 industrial SoM is available with either 256MB NAND flash for $39.80 or 8GB eMMC for $45.80. The MYD-LMA35 dev board goes for $99.00 with 256 MB NAND flash and $105 with 8GB eMMC flash. You can find more details and purchasing information on the product page.