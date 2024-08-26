posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024



This RISC-V Tablet Can Run Ubuntu and (Maybe) Android

DeepComputing has unveiled a new RISC-V tablet, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II. While the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II is great for those interested in trying RISC-V technology, there are many better choices for those who want a mainstream tablet.

The biggest issue for most people would be the tablet's app ecosystem, which is still developing. Essentially, it has limited apps available for users and would likely have compatibility issues with many that you can download outside an app store. However, this is still an affordable option for developers and enthusiasts, because the base model goes for $149. The focus on RISC-V technology is promising but still relatively new, and won't offer the same level of ease and compatibility as some of the best iPads this year. If you're not a developer, this isn't the tablet for you.