Kernel News and FUD

Adafruit ☛ Happy 33rd birthday linux – “just a hobby, won’t be big and professional”
Aug 26 1991, 2:12 am
Hello everybody out there using minix – [...]
HowTo Forge ☛ Repair Linux boot failures in GRUB 2 rescue mode
GRUB 2 (Grand Unified Bootloader version 2) is a popular and flexible bootloader used in many Linux distributions. It serves as the interface between the system's firmware and the operating system, enabling users to choose which OS or kernel version to boot into. GRUB 2 supports a wide range of operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and others, making it highly versatile. It features a modular design, allowing for customization and expansion through various modules, such as support for different file systems and encryption. GRUB 2 also includes an interactive command-line interface, rescue mode, and configuration options that can be edited to modify boot behavior. This bootloader is crucial for managing multi-boot systems and ensuring that the operating system boots correctly after system updates or changes.
GRUB 2's ability to fix boot problems has greatly improved over the original GRUB bootloader. This article provides information on options for repairing GRUB 2 boot issues and specific instructions on how to use the GRUB 2 terminal. The instructions are written for GRUB 2.
Hacker News ☛ New Linux Malware 'sedexp' Hides Credit Card Skimmers Using Udev Rules
Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new stealthy piece of Linux malware that leverages an unconventional technique to achieve persistence on infected systems and hide credit card skimmer code.
The malware, attributed to a financially motivated threat actor, has been codenamed sedexp by Aon's Stroz Friedberg incident response services team.
"This advanced threat, active since 2022, hides in plain sight while providing attackers with reverse shell capabilities and advanced concealment tactics," researchers Zachary Reichert, Daniel Stein, and Joshua Pivirotto said.