KDE Gear 24.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released with Many Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 22, 2024



Highlights of KDE Gear 24.08 include new features in the Dolphin file manager to make it easier to access and manage files and folders that require administrative privileges, wizards to help install needed software, menu options to elevate your privileges, and a new "Move to New Folder…" option to create a folder and copy the file into it all in one go.

Konsole terminal emulator received a brand-new usability enhancement that lets users bookmark something important in a long output. This feature works by double-clicking the scroll bar to set a position marker, then quickly scroll back and locate it later.

