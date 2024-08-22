PipeWire 1.2.3 Implements Freewheeling Support in the FFADO Driver
PipeWire 1.2.3 is here to implement freewheeling support in the FFADO driver, along with improved sample rate and buffer size handling to allow it to force a sample rate and buffer size. In addition, it now always sets the server-side clock.quantum-limit on nodes to fix a buffer size problem in the Midi-bridge.
This release also improves spa_loop locking and removes a possible deadlock when the queue is full, allocates more space for the libcamera devices string to properly deduplicate libcamera and v4l2 devices, and further improves the activation state changes and xrun detection.
