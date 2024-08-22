posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Indian State Continues Its Successful Journey With Linux at Schools —

With governments around the world increasingly warming up to the idea of open-source software being used in their offices. Local governments and public organizations in India have been no stranger to trying out open-source operating systems and tools in their workflows.

One well-known instance of that has been the use of an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution called KITE GNU Linux in public schools in the state of Kerala.

Used for a wide variety of use cases, the KITE acronym stands for Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, which is a state-owned entity that developed the distro.

According to a recent report, the Kerala government has announced a new KITE GNU Linux release with some noteworthy upgrades. So, let's check it out.