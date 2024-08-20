GNU/Linux Desktop Migration Tool 1.4 and Istio 1.22.4

After many months, I finally found the time to finish the GNOME desktop/application settings migration in the Linux Desktop Migration Tool and made another release. It basically involves exporting the dconf keys on the source machine and importing writable keys on the destination machine. I’ve also added some extra code to handle the desktop background. If the dconf key points to a picture that is not present on the destination machine, the picture is copied as well. Be it a custom background, or a system provided one that is no longer shipped (in case you’re doing the migration between OSes of different versions).

