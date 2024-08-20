today's howtos
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install COSMIC Desktop in Arch Linux
Wondering how you can try COSMIC desktop in Arch Linux? Here’s how. The Cosmic desktop environment, developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS distribution, offers a new desktop experience for GNU/Linux Fans. It is built using Rust at the core and features all the modern necessities of a desktop environment.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl: a filename when none exists
This is episode four in my mini-series about shiny new features in the upcoming curl 8.10.0 release. One of the most commonly used curl command line options is the dash capital O (-O) which also is known as dash dash remote-name (--remote-name) in its long form.
Data Swamp ☛ Emails encryption at rest on OpenBSD using dovecot and GPG
In this blog post, you will learn how to configure your email server to encrypt all incoming emails using user's GPG public keys (when it exists). This will prevent anyone from reading the emails, except if you own the according GPG private key. This is known as "encryption at rest".
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Wake-on-LAN to Wake up (or Boot) Ubuntu 24.04 Remotely
This is a step by step guide shows how to enable Wake-on-LAN feature in Ubuntu, so you can wake it up from suspend, hibernation, or shutdown state remotely using another computer or mobile phone.