The Internet Society at WSIS HLE 2025 in Switzerland

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

From Experience to Curiosity

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care. 

9to5Linux

DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

LinuxGizmos.com

Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
This Week in Plasma: chugging along
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
 
4MLinux 48.1 STABLE released.
ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
Games: Microsoft's Harm, 1970s Gaming History, Doom, and 8-bit Titles
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
Applications: Melbourne Roto-Control, Docker Desktop 4.43, and More
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Programming Leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Hackaday Podcast and More
today's howtos
Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha and Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC
Mini PCs are versatile computing devices, thanks to their compact design
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations
I may have struck gold with the Thorium browser
Games: OpenMW 0.49, Proton 10.0-2, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux
Gnuinos is a spin of Devuan Linux consisting exclusively of Free Software (as defined by the Free Software Foundation) and a choice of several alternative init systems
This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 27 to July 04
Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma
Back in 2017, Canonical decided to stop the development of its homegrown Unity desktop
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks
I love me a good mystery. Although I'm not happy and I'm rather worried about the direction the Linux home desktop is going
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!
You'll notice a trend here, which is that Arch Linux, a notoriously "difficult" distribution
Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More
Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More
today's howtos
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs
Thunderbird 140 ESR is out now, bringing smarter notifications, dark mode message rendering
Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction
The latest openSUSE Tumbleweed update brings Myrlyn
Our small team vs millions of bots
Read the latest update from the FSF tech team
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux
COSMIC Desktop is now available on Void Linux
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code
Everything was ready except the heart of the system — the kernel
Mesa 25.1.5 Released
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
