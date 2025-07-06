Rumour has it that I might be a bit of a train nerd. At least I want to collect various nerdy data about my travels. Historically that data has lived in manual form in several places, but over the past year and a half I've been working on a toy project to collect most of that information into a custom tool.

That toy project uses various sources to get information about trains to fill up its database: for example, in Finland Fintraffic, the organization responsible for railway traffic management, publishes very comprehensive open data about almost everything that's moving on the Finnish railway network. Unfortunately, I cannot be on all of the trains. Thus I need to tell the system details about my journeys.

The obvious solution is to make a form that lets me save that data.