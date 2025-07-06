news
Programming Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees Hub now taking signups for repository hosting
In a fediverse post on 2025-07-04, the Game of Trees Hub announced that they will be taking signups for repository hosting: [...]
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Redo the undo
Sometimes these commands can save the day, but they can also give some headaches and cause serious data loss. I’m a programmer, and most of the stuff I do I track using VCS (version control system), so naturally, when I think of a change, the picture of a tree and the branches is envisioned in my head. It is also the norm for me to write some code, just to undo dozens of changes and redo them in the next twelve milliseconds. Let’s look at this super simple example.
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Deoptimizing a red-black tree
An ordered map is typically slower than a hash map, but it is needed every now and then. Thus I implemented one in Pystd. This implementation does not use individually allocated nodes, but instead stores all data in a single contiguous array.
Rlang ☛ PHUSE Update
Hello, Phriends!
In case you missed it, earlier this year, PHUSE and pharmaverse strengthened their initial relationship (established 2023) by bringing pharmaverse within the PHUSE community as the 9th active Working Group.
Taavi Väänänen: Tracking my train travel by parsing tickets in emails
Rumour has it that I might be a bit of a train nerd. At least I want to collect various nerdy data about my travels. Historically that data has lived in manual form in several places,1 but over the past year and a half I've been working on a toy project to collect most of that information into a custom tool.
That toy project2 uses various sources to get information about trains to fill up its database: for example, in Finland Fintraffic, the organization responsible for railway traffic management, publishes very comprehensive open data about almost everything that's moving on the Finnish railway network. Unfortunately, I cannot be on all of the trains.3 Thus I need to tell the system details about my journeys.
The obvious solution is to make a form that lets me save that data.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ All Good with Raku - Arne Sommer
You are given a string containing only lower case English letters and ?.
Write a script to replace all ? in the given string so that the string doesn’t contain consecutive repeating characters.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Undeadly ☛ Blink and you'll miss it! 4096 colours and flashing text on the console!
Clicking that link will bring you a colorful article with all implementation details and links to the code for you to try out yourself.
