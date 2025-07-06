Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

It has been nearly two weeks since I set up this blogroll, and it has already changed how I keep up with my feeds. I no longer bother with feed readers or aggregators. I could never quite make a habit of using them regularly anyway. Thanks to this simple addition to my website, I find myself visiting my blogroll often. It has earned a permanent place in my bookmarks. When I have some spare time, I click on the bookmark, visit my blogroll, and when I find new posts appear there, I click through them and read the full blog posts.