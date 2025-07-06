news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
SusamPal ☛ My Blogroll Is My Feed Reader
It has been nearly two weeks since I set up this blogroll, and it has already changed how I keep up with my feeds. I no longer bother with feed readers or aggregators. I could never quite make a habit of using them regularly anyway. Thanks to this simple addition to my website, I find myself visiting my blogroll often. It has earned a permanent place in my bookmarks. When I have some spare time, I click on the bookmark, visit my blogroll, and when I find new posts appear there, I click through them and read the full blog posts.
The New Stack ☛ 30 Years of JavaScript: 10 Milestones That Changed the Web
Thirty years ago, Netscape engineer Brendan Eich famously created a new client-side scripting language in just ten days. It was initially called Mocha, but by the end of the year it would be renamed JavaScript. In 1995, nobody could’ve predicted that JavaScript would become the world’s most popular programming language. But that’s exactly what happened.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Leonie Monigatti ☛ 37 Things I Learned About Information Retrieval in Two Years at a Vector Database Company
Today I’m celebrating my two-year work anniversary at Weaviate, a vector database company. To celebrate, I want to reflect on what I’ve learned about vector databases and search during this time. Here are some of the things I’ve learned and some common misconceptions I see: [...]
