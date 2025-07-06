6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



Quoting: Here's why I love using NixOS over any other Linux distro —

There’s no shortage of Linux distros, whether you’re looking for easy-to-use options or one that's super niche. Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint, but I decided to try something different and unique – NixOS. It is a distro that runs on the Nix package manager, and unlike other Linux systems, where packages are dumped into a shared folder, NixOS keeps every package in its own unique path. This means dependencies don’t clash with each other.

I've been using NixOS as my primary OS for about a month now. There are several reasons I prefer it over other Linux distros, but the most important ones include its declarative configuration, flexible customization, and the powerful Nix package manager. Whether or not you relate to these reasons depends entirely on your use case.