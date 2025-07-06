7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains

news

7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users, has just released version 25 with a handful of performance-centric upgrades.

Foremost, the Windows build can now marshal more than 64 concurrent compression threads. Modern HEDT and server chips—think AMD’s 128-thread Threadripper PRO 7995WX or Intel’s Xeon w9 parts—are split by Windows into multiple “processor groups.” Prior releases were capped at a single group, effectively idling excess cores.

Version 25 dynamically distributes its worker threads across all groups, so every logical CPU can lend a hand when packing large zip, 7z or xz archives, and when running the built-in benchmark.