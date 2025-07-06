news
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
When you think of cinnamon, what comes to mind? Pumpkin pie? Hard candy?
What if I told you it was also a Linux desktop environment?
That’s right, Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution, which should immediately give you a clue as to its popularity.
You see, Linux Mint is one of the more popular Linux distributions on the market. One of the biggest reasons for this is that Linux Mint is very user-friendly, and Cinnamon is a big reason the distribution attracts so many new users.