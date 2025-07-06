news
today's howtos
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 10
At the same time, it’s also often a go-to option for more conservative desktop users who value stability over having the latest features. When it comes to desktop use, the web browser is the most essential application, with Google Chrome being the dominant browser on this front.
-
peppe8o ☛ How to add 2 Factor Authentication (2FA) in Raspberry PI OS with Surveillance Giant Google Authenticator for SSH login
This guide will show how to setup a 2 Factor Authentication (2FA) on a Raspberry PI computer board to add security to access the board from SSH with Surveillance Giant Google Authenticator.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents the latest evolution in enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, maintaining full compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux while providing a free, community-driven alternative. While AlmaLinux 10’s official release is anticipated, administrators and users can prepare for Chrome installation using proven methods from AlmaLinux 8 and 9.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLDAP on Manjaro
OpenLDAP installation on Manjaro GNU/Linux provides system administrators with a powerful directory service solution for managing user authentication and organizational data. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from initial system preparation to advanced configuration options. Directory services have become essential components of modern IT infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on Fedora 42
Odoo stands as one of the most versatile business management software solutions available today, offering a comprehensive suite of applications for everything from CRM to accounting, inventory management, and beyond. For businesses seeking a robust platform on which to deploy Odoo, Fedora 42 provides an excellent foundation with its cutting-edge features, security enhancements, and stability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
SMPlayer stands as one of the most versatile media players available for GNU/Linux systems, offering exceptional compatibility with virtually all video and audio formats without requiring additional codec installations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install YOURLS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) represents the pinnacle of self-hosted URL shortening solutions, offering complete control over your data while providing robust analytics and customization options. Unlike third-party services such as bit.ly or tinyurl.com, YOURLS enables you to maintain full ownership of your shortened URLs, detailed statistics, and user data.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Sergio Cipriano: How I finally tracked my Debian uploads correctly
How I finally tracked my Debian uploads correctly
A long time ago, I became aware of UDD (Ultimate Debian Database), which gathers various Debian data into a single SQL database.
At that time, we were trying to do something simple: list the contributions (package uploads) of our local community, Debian Brasília. We ended up with a script that counted uploads to unstable and experimental.
-
Sergio Cipriano: Disable sleep on lid close
Disable sleep on lid close
I am using an old laptop in my homelab, but I want to do everything from my personal computer, with ssh.
-