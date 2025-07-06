news
Games: Microsoft's Harm, 1970s Gaming History, Doom, and 8-bit Titles
-
Matt Birchler ☛ What Microsoft thinks about games
Yes, they're all greedy corporations out there to make money, but there's something worse about how Microsoft handles their studios. They say they love games, and I'm sure many of them do, but their business decisions speak for themselves; by their actions, they show they actually don't care about games.
-
Hackaday ☛ A Feast Of 1970s Gaming History, And An 8080 Arcade Board
Sometimes a write-up of a piece of retrocomputing hardware goes way beyond the hardware itself and into the industry that spawned it, and thus it is with [OldVCR]’s resurrection of a Blasto arcade board from 1978. It charts the history of Gremlin Industries, a largely forgotten American pioneer in the world of arcade games, and though it’s a long read it’s well worth it.
-
Hackaday ☛ Daisy Chain Of Hacks Lets New Arm Board Run Doom
Running DOOM on ARM? Old hat. Running Doom (2016) on an ARM SBC? Well, that’s a bit more interesting, and [Interfacing Linux] shows us how with this handy guide, and in a video embedded below.
-
Hackaday ☛ Software Defined Retro ROM Makes 8-bit Easy
Like the rest of us, 8-bit hardware is not getting any newer, and failed ROMs are just a fact of life. Of course you can’t call up Commadore corporation for replacement parts anymore, so something is needed. [Peirs Rocks] wasn’t satisfied with the existing options, so he came up with the Software Defined Retro ROM to serve as a drop-in replacement for 2364, 2332, and 2316 ROM chips.