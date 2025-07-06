Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care.

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

news

ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (250701). The previous ExTiX Deepin version with Deepin 23 STABLE is from 240816. This ExTiX Build is based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest version) released by Deepin Technology on June 26, 2025. Please read the Release Notes. ExTiX 25.7 uses kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton. ExTiX 25.7 works in the same way as all other ExTiX versions. I.e. you can install it to hard drive while running the system live. Use Refracta Installer for that. Deepin Installer doesn’t work in ExTiX. You can also create your own live installable Deepin 25 system with Refracta Snapshot. (Using ExTiX 25.7 as a “base system/template”). So easy that a ten year old child can do it!

Read on