ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (250701). The previous ExTiX Deepin version with Deepin 23 STABLE is from 240816. This ExTiX Build is based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest version) released by Deepin Technology on June 26, 2025. Please read the Release Notes. ExTiX 25.7 uses kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton. ExTiX 25.7 works in the same way as all other ExTiX versions. I.e. you can install it to hard drive while running the system live. Use Refracta Installer for that. Deepin Installer doesn’t work in ExTiX. You can also create your own live installable Deepin 25 system with Refracta Snapshot. (Using ExTiX 25.7 as a “base system/template”). So easy that a ten year old child can do it!