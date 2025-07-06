news
Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support
Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.
This release also adds support for new file types, including CIL, Dart, Dockerfile, LESS, SCSS, Nix, Prolog, Raku (Perl 6), SystemVerilog, Terraform HCL, TOML, and Zig. It also updates support for the R and Pascal file types, as well as for the Fortran, Java, JavaScript, PowerShell, and Verilog keywords.