Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Secret Server | LINUX Unplugged 576
We reveal how we turned our humble LAN into a public server farm, all while keeping our IP address under wraps and our ISP blissfully unaware.
Destination Linux 384: Ubuntu's New Kernel Strategy & What It Means for Users
On this episode, we’re going to discuss Ubuntu announcing a major GNU/Linux Kernel change that the GNU/Linux community will love! Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, Tuxedo Computers releases a new 3-in-1 Convertible GNU/Linux Laptop, and one of our favorite Android launchers is having a bit of trouble. Plus we got some GNU/Linux Gaming, and our Software Spotlight, and more. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
Late Night Linux – Episode 295
The easy way to learn IPv6, making shell scripts a lot prettier, a reverse-engineered watch with apps from the 80s, a cool tasks app, more details about OggCamp, and whether FOSS people are all old.