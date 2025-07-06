news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



Quoting: Mini review - Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux - RealLinuxUser.com —

I really like these simple but powerful apps for Linux. The purpose of such a small app is clear. It does exactly what it says it does and no more. They are fast, easy to understand, and if designed well, they’re easy to integrate into your Linux productivity workflow. And LocalSend is one of these apps that ticks all the boxes of a simple but useful app for me.

If you have tips for other great single-task applications for which a mini-review is of value to other readers, please share your thoughts via the RealLinuxUser Contact page.