posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2025



Quoting: Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux —

Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever? While giving them a computer is definitely a start, I believe the choice of operating system will play a more important role. That’s why my kids’ first PC will run Linux.

Most parents, when it’s time to buy their child a computer, default to the mainstream options: a Mac or a PC. Now, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with these options, as both are very capable operating systems that can get the job done. However, for my children, I am not looking for a tool that just works, but rather a learning experience that also teaches them how it works—not to mention helping them develop some crucial soft skills along the way. Here’s why I believe Linux is the perfect candidate for this tall task.