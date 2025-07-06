GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

Other Sites
The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.
When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care.
Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.
Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.
- Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
- System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
- Development with Perl
- today's howtos
- GNU/Linux Videos From Invidious
- Today in Techrights
- DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
- DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
- Linux kernel and coreboot news
- Applications: Melbourne Roto-Control, Docker Desktop 4.43, and More
- Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Hackaday Podcast and More
- today's howtos
- Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha and Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur
- These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC
- Mini PCs are versatile computing devices, thanks to their compact design
- I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations
- I may have struck gold with the Thorium browser
- today's leftovers
- Games: OpenMW 0.49, Proton 10.0-2, SteamOS / Steam Deck
- Free and Open Source Software
- Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux
- Gnuinos is a spin of Devuan Linux consisting exclusively of Free Software (as defined by the Free Software Foundation) and a choice of several alternative init systems
- This Week in Plasma: chugging along
- Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
- This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 27 to July 04
- Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma
- Back in 2017, Canonical decided to stop the development of its homegrown Unity desktop
- Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks
- I love me a good mystery. Although I'm not happy and I'm rather worried about the direction the Linux home desktop is going
- Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
- Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
- Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!
- You'll notice a trend here, which is that Arch Linux, a notoriously "difficult" distribution
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More
- Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5
- Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More
- today's howtos
- Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs
- Thunderbird 140 ESR is out now, bringing smarter notifications, dark mode message rendering
- Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction
- The latest openSUSE Tumbleweed update brings Myrlyn
- Our small team vs millions of bots
- Read the latest update from the FSF tech team
- French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
- The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
- COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux
- COSMIC Desktop is now available on Void Linux
- GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
- The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
- Free and Open Source Software
- Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code
- Everything was ready except the heart of the system — the kernel
- Mesa 25.1.5 Released
- Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
- Today in Techrights
