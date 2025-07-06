Free and Open Source Software

EmptyEpsilon is a spaceship bridge simulator game. It’s fully open source, so it can be modified in any way people wish.

EmptyEpsilon places you in the roles of a spaceship’s bridge officers, like those seen in Star Trek. While you can play EmptyEpsilon alone or with friends, the best experience involves 6 players working together on each ship.

Each officer fills a unique role: Captain, Helms, Weapons, Relay, Science, and Engineering. Except for the Captain, each officer operates part of the ship through a specialized screen. The Captain relies on their trusty crew to report information and follow orders.