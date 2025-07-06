Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

Internet Society

The Internet Society at WSIS HLE 2025 in Switzerland

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

From Experience to Curiosity

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care. 

9to5Linux

DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

Free and Open Source Software

DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

  
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.

 
This Week in Plasma: chugging along

  
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma

 
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7

  
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10


  
 


 
Games: Microsoft's Harm, 1970s Gaming History, Doom, and 8-bit Titles

  
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.

  
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.

 
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?

  
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution

 
Android Leftovers

  
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains

  
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux

  
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro

  
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux

  
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux

  
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
GNU/Linux Videos From Invidious

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Linux kernel and coreboot news

  
Applications: Melbourne Roto-Control, Docker Desktop 4.43, and More

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Hackaday Podcast and More

  
today's howtos

  
Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha and Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur

  
These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC

  
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations

  
today's leftovers

  
Games: OpenMW 0.49, Proton 10.0-2, SteamOS / Steam Deck

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux

  
This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts

  
Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma

  
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks

  
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish

  
Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More

  
Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5

  
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs

  
Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction

  
Our small team vs millions of bots

  
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS

  
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux

  
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code

  
Mesa 25.1.5 Released

  
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
