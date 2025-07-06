news
Free and Open Source Software
EmptyEpsilon - spaceship bridge simulator game - LinuxLinks
EmptyEpsilon is a spaceship bridge simulator game. It’s fully open source, so it can be modified in any way people wish.
EmptyEpsilon places you in the roles of a spaceship’s bridge officers, like those seen in Star Trek. While you can play EmptyEpsilon alone or with friends, the best experience involves 6 players working together on each ship.
Each officer fills a unique role: Captain, Helms, Weapons, Relay, Science, and Engineering. Except for the Captain, each officer operates part of the ship through a specialized screen. The Captain relies on their trusty crew to report information and follow orders.
lcms2 - color management engine - LinuxLinks
Little CMS Color Engine (lcms2) is a small-footprint color management engine, with special focus on accuracy and performance.
It uses the International Color Consortium standard (ICC), which is the modern standard when regarding to color management. The ICC specification is widely used and is referred to in many International and other de-facto standards. It was approved as an International Standard, ISO 15076-1, in 2005.
This is free and open source software.
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: free - LinuxLinks
free displays the total amount of free and used physical and swap memory in the system, as well as the buffers and caches used by the kernel. The information is gathered by parsing /proc/meminfo.
The displayed columns are:
total Total usable memory (MemTotal and SwapTotal in /proc/meminfo). This includes the physical and swap memory minus a few reserved bits and kernel binary code.
Hashrat - hashing tool - LinuxLinks
Hashrat is a hash-generation utility that supports the md5, sha1, sha256, sha512, whirlpool, jh-224, jh256, jh-384 and jh-512 hash functions, and also the HMAC versions of those functions. It can output in traditional format (same as md5sum and shasum and the like) or its own format.
Hashes can be output in octal, decimal, hexadecimal, uppercase hexadecimal and various types of base32 and base64.
Hashrat also supports directory recursion, hashing entire devices, and generating a hash for an entire directory. It has a CGI mode that can be used as a web-page to lookup hashes.
GTKTerm - serial port communication software - LinuxLinks
GTKTerm is a simple, graphical serial port terminal emulator for Linux and possibly other POSIX-compliant operating systems.
It can be used to communicate with all kinds of devices with a serial interface, such as embedded computers, microcontrollers, modems, GPS receivers, CNC machines and more.
This is free and open source software.