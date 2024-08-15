posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.10 Will Include 'Warty Warthog' Easter Eggs - OMG! Ubuntu —

And there’s nothing as retro-Ubuntu than the colour brown, right?

In a nod to the first ever Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 4.10 ‘Warty Warthog’, Ubuntu 24.10 will include a ‘warty brown’ accent colour1 for users to tinge their systems with.

Ubuntu 24.10 includes the GNOME 47 desktop2, and among the new features in GNOME 47 is accent colour support.

“Er, doesn’t Ubuntu already have that?”, you ask.

Yes, it does – the distro has patched in its own implementation since 2022.